Charlie Bird shares photo of injury after 'bad fall' and hospital visit

Charlie Bird suffered a "bad fall" while out walking on Sunday and had to visit the hospital.

The former RTÉ broadcaster, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2021, shared the update on Twitter on Monday.

Had a bad fall yesterday out walking.Ended up in AE in Michael’s Dun Laoghaire. Thankfully nothing broken. Staff were fantastic

So will be able to do Darkness into Light with my friends Pieta in the PhoenixPark. Still hoping I will get to meet Brucie even with a bloody face ! pic.twitter.com/fFOOr1JjiJ — Charlie Bird (@charliebird49) May 1, 2023

Bird told followers he ended up in the emergency department at St Michael's Hospital in Dún Laoghaire, but avoided any broken bones.

Complimenting the "fantastic" medical staff, the 73-year-old said he will still be able to do the charity walk Darkness into Light on Saturday, despite his injuries.