Mon, 01 May, 2023 - 13:09

Charlie Bird shares photo of injury after 'bad fall' and hospital visit

Bird said he ended up in the emergency department at St Michael's Hospital in Dún Laoghaire
Charlie Bird suffered a "bad fall" while out walking on Sunday and had to visit the hospital.

The former RTÉ broadcaster, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2021, shared the update on Twitter on Monday.

Bird told followers he ended up in the emergency department at St Michael's Hospital in Dún Laoghaire, but avoided any broken bones.

Complimenting the "fantastic" medical staff, the 73-year-old said he will still be able to do the charity walk Darkness into Light on Saturday, despite his injuries.

