Sat, 29 Apr, 2023 - 09:54

Russian embassy’s statement on Irishman killed in Ukraine labelled ‘chilling’

Finbar Cafferkey, from Achill Island in Co Mayo, is reported to have been killed near Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.
Russian embassy’s statement on Irishman killed in Ukraine labelled ‘chilling’

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

The Russian embassy in Ireland has warned of possible “ensuing consequences” in response to tributes paid to an Irishman killed while fighting in Ukraine.

The comments have been criticised by a former minister for justice as “threatening” and “chilling”.

Finbar Cafferkey, from Achill Island in Co Mayo, is reported to have been killed while serving as a military volunteer in the eastern part of Ukraine.

Mr Cafferkey had previous combat experience in the Syrian conflict, and those paying tribute to him have described him as an activist on issues such as environmentalism and migration.

In the wake of his death, Tánaiste Micheál Martin expressed his sympathies to his family and said Mr Cafferkey was “obviously a young man of clear principles”.

In response, the Russian embassy issued a stark warning to the Irish government against encouraging Irish citizens to take part in the conflict in Ukraine.

In a statement posted to its Telegram channel, the embassy said it “noted” the Tanaiste’s comments calling Mr Cafferkey “a young man of clear principles”.

The embassy said: “Every loss of life is sad and regretful.

“We do not know who Finbar Cafferkey was, except that for whatever reason he was fighting in a foreign land.

“We do not know what his principles were.

“What we do know, though, is that in a very big way it is the Government and media to who bear responsibility for the death of Finbar Cafferkey.

“It has been the Government and media who have been promoting anti-Russian propaganda, distorting the truth about the conflict in Ukraine, misleading people like Finbar Cafferkey.

“Now they face the results of their own efforts,” it said.

Charlie Flanagan (Brian Lawless/PA)
Charlie Flanagan (Brian Lawless/PA)

The embassy added: “We also do not know if Mr Martin’s remarks signify support for the Irish to take part in combat in Ukraine, but we do know that if that is the case, then Ireland would be the direct participant of the conflict with all the ensuing consequences.”

Commenting on Twitter, former justice minister Charlie Flanagan said the statement was “threatening, intimidating and chilling”.

“These hostile remarks are unacceptable,” the chairman of the foreign affairs committee said, adding that it was “beyond time” that the Russian ambassador Yury Filatov and “his crew were asked to leave our country”.

More in this section

Appeal court upholds decision that child taken to Ireland by mother should not be returned to UK Appeal court upholds decision that child taken to Ireland by mother should not be returned to UK
Court awards €21,900 to Georgian asylum seeker refused labour market access Court awards €21,900 to Georgian asylum seeker refused labour market access
Tánaiste says ‘thoughts and prayers’ with family of Irishman killed in Ukraine Tánaiste says ‘thoughts and prayers’ with family of Irishman killed in Ukraine
russiaukraineirelandembassyyuri filatovfinbar cafferkey
Parents of baby who died in homebirth welcome testing for potentially fatal infection

Parents of baby who died in homebirth welcome testing for potentially fatal infection

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more