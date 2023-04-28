Polish man charged with drugs offences following multi-agency operation in Limerick

David Raleigh

A man has appeared in court charged with drugs offences follow a multi-agency "intelligence-led" operation targeting organised criminal activity in the Limerick region on Thursday.

Michael Kalinowski (36), with an address at Clonunion Cottage, Adare, Co Limerick, appeared before Limerick District Court on Friday, charged with one count of possession of almost €80,000 worth of suspected drugs and one count of simple possession.

Mr Kalinowski, a Polish national, was aided by an interpreter during the hearing before Judge Paul Kelly.

Mr Kalinowski is accused of possession of €65,000 worth of amphetamine tablets and €14,500 worth of suspected cannabis, at a location in Limerick on Thursday, April 27th.

The court heard the accused has lived in the State for the past 12 years and has a "significant" employment history.

He recently changed jobs, having previously worked as a delivery driver and has been working as a warehouse operative for the past six weeks, the court heard, receiving a weekly income of €450.

Arrest

Garda Ryan Hill, from Henry Street Garda Station, said he arrested Mr Kalinowski at 11.57pm on Thursday night.

Garda Hill said the accused "made no reply" after he was charged and cautioned under section 15 and section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Mr Kalinowski agreed to adhere to a number of strict bail conditions imposed by the court.

The bail terms include that the accused provide gardaí with a contact number and to be contactable on that number at all times, that he reside at the address which he is renting, and that he inform gardaí if he requires a change of address.

Mr Kalinowski agreed to sign on daily at Roxboro Road Garda station, as well as obey a nightly curfew between 11pm to 7am. He was required to surrender his passport and not apply for replacement travel documents.

Inspector Liam Wallace, of Roxboro Road Garda station, said that "given the nature of the charges and the amount of drugs involved" the State is seeking an independent surety of €2,000, of which €1,000 had to be approved by gardaí, expressident concerns that Mr Kalinowski had "no immediate ties" in the State.

However, defence counsel, Joseph McMahon BL, acting on behalf of defence solicitor Sarah Ryan, argued Mr Kalinowski was a longtime resident in the State, with his sister also residing here, and that he has a record of being "consistently" employed here over the past 12 years.

Judge Kelly remanded the accused in custody with consent to bail on an independent surety of €2,000 of which €1,000 was to be lodged.

He is due to appear before Limerick District Court again on May 2nd.