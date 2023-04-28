Fri, 28 Apr, 2023 - 11:12

Claims HSE not making effort to help doctors with Irish visas stranded in Sudan

Dr Aia Mohamed said the silence from the HSE was "deafening"
Claims HSE not making effort to help doctors with Irish visas stranded in Sudan

Vivienne Clarke

A Sudanese-born Irish doctor has asked why the HSE is not making efforts to assist doctors with valid Irish visas who have been stranded in Sudan during the recent conflict.

Dr Aia Mohamed told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show "the silence from the HSE is deafening".

The doctors involved were "the backbone" of the Irish health service, Dr Mohamed said, adding: "I cannot understand. Where is the HSE in all this?"

She added she was also upset that valid Irish visa-holders were at the mercy of the rules of other EU member states, asking how healthcare providers could be expected to go into work every day when they were worried about their families who were in a war zone.

Dr Mohamed said the father of a consultant who works at a Dublin hospital, who holds a valid Irish visa, had gone to the airport but was not allowed on a flight as his son, through whom he had the visa, was not present.

"We need a plan for these people", Dr Mohamed urged.

One Irish visa-holder stranded in Sudan was a doctor who had worked here for four years and was close to getting citizenship, Dr Mohamed said.

"She does not qualify for evacuation as she is not a citizen, but she has a valid visa. She is a serving member of the Irish community, she worked all through Covid," she added.

Under EU evacuation guidelines, only citizens of the relevant EU member state and their accompanying dependents can get on flights, Dr Mohamed explained. However, she argued anyone with a valid Irish visa should also be included.

More in this section

Minister for Housing intervenes over land zoning plans for housing in Clare Minister for Housing intervenes over land zoning plans for housing in Clare
Spring Covid-19 boosters now available for vulnerable groups Spring Covid-19 boosters now available for vulnerable groups
Lorry containing Covid-19 test kits stolen in Meath Lorry containing Covid-19 test kits stolen in Meath
hsedoctorsvisasudanevacuation
Mayo man killed fighting in Ukraine

Mayo man killed fighting in Ukraine

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more