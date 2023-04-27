Drugs and cash seized in major Limerick operation involving CAB and Defence Forces

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí have arrested three people following a large-scale operation in Limerick targetting criminal activity.

On Thursday, eighteen properties across Limerick city and county were searched by members of the Limerick Garda Division and the Criminal Assets Bureau, supported by the Garda Armed Support Unit, Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Garda Dog Unit.

Two open areas of land in the Southill area were also searched by gardaí, assisted by members of the Defence Forces.

During the course of the searches, €64,600 of suspected amphetamine and €89,600 of suspected cannabis was discovered.

Cash totalling €76,580 was also seized, in addition to a BMW, an item of designer jewellery, a number of electronics, and six shotgun cartridges.

Gardaí confirmed a further €18,000 has since been frozen in credit union accounts.

Three men, aged in their 30s and 40s, have been arrested in connection with the operation and are currently detained at Garda stations in the Limerick region.

Gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.