Wed, 26 Apr, 2023 - 10:37

Man charged after cannabis worth €112,000 seized in Dublin

Approximately €12,000 worth of cannabis was discovered in a vehicle in Lucan, while the remainder was found during a follow-up search at a residence in Blanchardstown
Man charged after cannabis worth €112,000 seized in Dublin

Muireann Duffy

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a large seizure of cannabis in Dublin.

Gardaí conducted a search of a vehicle on the Ballyowen Road in Lucan on Tuesday, during which approximately €12,000 worth of cannabis was discovered.

During a follow-up search at a residence in the Corduff area of Blanchardstown, a further €100,000 worth of cannabis was seized, along with other drug paraphernalia.

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the seizures and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court on Wednesday.

The cannabis has been sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis and gardaí said investigations are continuing.

More in this section

Decision-making support service launched as part of new safeguarding laws Decision-making support service launched as part of new safeguarding laws
Five people arrested in investigation targeting crime gangs impersonating gardaí Five people arrested in investigation targeting crime gangs impersonating gardaí
Protesters marching to Leinster House over future of rural communities Protesters marching to Leinster House over future of rural communities
dublingardaiarrestseizureblanchardstowncannabislucanoperation tara
Man admits false imprisonment and bleach assault on woman in Limerick

Man admits false imprisonment and bleach assault on woman in Limerick

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more