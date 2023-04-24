Mon, 24 Apr, 2023 - 10:46

Apartment tenants in South Dublin protest over management fees dispute

Tenants gathered at 9am to protest as the management company disabled access to 10 apartments
Updated: 11.10am

Tenants of an apartment complex in Ballybrack, South Dublin are protesting amid an ongoing dispute over the building's management fees.

The protest is taking place at Ridge Hall, where 10 apartments are being impacted by the issue between a lardlord and the complex's management company.

The landlord is alleged not to have paid management fees relating to the properties, resulting in the management company writing to tenants threatening to limit access to the building on Monday morning.

According to Newstalk, the management company withdrew the warning on Sunday night, however, residents are concerned that no guarantees have been offered that it will not happen again.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett, who is the area's local representative, said he has written to both the landlord and the management company asking them to resolve the issue.

He added the matter was "utterly unacceptable" as the tenants being impacted have done nothing wrong.

