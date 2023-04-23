Temperatures set to hit -3 in short cold snap

A spell of particularly cold weather is expected for the start of the week, with nighttime temperatures falling as low as -3 degrees in parts of the country.

Met Éireann has warned temperatures will plummet on Monday night, with lows in the region of -3 to 2 degrees, brining widespread frost.

Cloud☁️ will increase from the north early tonight & rain🌧️ will move down over Ulster, Connacht & N Leinster overnight.



Heavy falls☔️ possible in parts of the east.



Clear spells & showers🌧️ will continue to the south.



Lows🌡️ of 2 to 6°C in light/moderate northerly breezes🍃. pic.twitter.com/e33VjHrfHz — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 23, 2023

Cold conditions will hang around into Tuesday, but the night will be markedly warmer with lowest temperatures between 3 and 6 degrees.

The remainder of the week looks cloudy but dry, with spells of rain setting in on Wednesday and Thursday.