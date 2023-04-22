Sat, 22 Apr, 2023 - 11:25

211 motorists caught breaking speed limit in 24 hours

The detections came during the gardai’s National Slow Down Day campaign.
211 motorists caught breaking speed limit in 24 hours

By Rebecca Black, PA

More than 200 vehicles were detected breaking the speed limit across Ireland in a 24-hour period.

It came as gardai staged a national “slow day” initiative which ran from 7am Friday to 7am Saturday.

The speed of 140,720 vehicles across the Republic were checked within the 24-hour period.

Of the 211 vehicles detected speeding, the fastest recorded was 161km/h in a 120km/h zone on the M6 at An Carn Mor, Thiar Oran Mor in Galway, and 157km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N25 at Ballyadam in Cork.

A spokesperson said: “An Garda Siochana continues to appeal to drivers to comply with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.”

More in this section

Man arrested in connection to a fatal assault in Kildare Man arrested in connection to a fatal assault in Kildare
'Spotter' for murder gang appeals life sentence over 'flawed' CCTV footage 'Spotter' for murder gang appeals life sentence over 'flawed' CCTV footage
Father of five accused of threatening to kill man over drug debt Father of five accused of threatening to kill man over drug debt
gardairishspeeding
Donald Trump expected to visit Ireland in May

Donald Trump expected to visit Ireland in May

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more