Sat, 22 Apr, 2023 - 12:06

Garda Ombudsman revelations ‘not being understated’ by Government – O’Brien

An investigation is under way by the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission after the resignation of an investigator.
Garda Ombudsman revelations ‘not being understated’ by Government – O’Brien

By Rebecca Black, PA

A Government minister has insisted the seriousness of revelations at the Garda Ombudsman are not being understated by his colleagues.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien was commenting after it emerged that an experienced investigator with the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) had resigned after telling people he had attended a party that Gerry Hutch was at last week.

The gathering was held on Monday after Mr Hutch was found not guilty of the murder of David Byrne, who was shot at a crowded boxing weigh-in event at the Regency Hotel on February 5th 2016.

GSOC has launched an internal investigation.

Mr O’Brien told RTE it was a single matter which has been dealt with and he does not believe it will have a “contagion effect”.

“I don’t think we can read into that it goes any further,” he said.

Mr O'Brien said the GSOC has a very important role, adding it has the full support of the Government.

He said an investigation is under way into the matter.

More in this section

'Spotter' for murder gang appeals life sentence over 'flawed' CCTV footage 'Spotter' for murder gang appeals life sentence over 'flawed' CCTV footage
Father of five accused of threatening to kill man over drug debt Father of five accused of threatening to kill man over drug debt
Donald Trump expected to visit Ireland in May Donald Trump expected to visit Ireland in May
darragh o’brienirishgsocgarda ombudsmandavid byrnegerry hutch
Man arrested in connection to a fatal assault in Kildare

Man arrested in connection to a fatal assault in Kildare

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more