Sat, 22 Apr, 2023 - 12:26

Garda Ombudsman revelations ‘a serious matter which needs to be probed’ – Harris

An investigation is under way by the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission after the resignation of an investigator.
Garda Ombudsman revelations ‘a serious matter which needs to be probed’ – Harris

By Rebecca Black, PA

Revelations at the Garda Ombudsman are a “serious matter which needs to be investigated”, Minister for Justice Simon Harris has said.

Mr Harris made a statement after it emerged that an experienced investigator with the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) had resigned after telling people he had attended a party that Gerry Hutch was at last week.

The gathering was held on Monday after Mr Hutch was found not guilty of the murder of David Byrne, who was shot at a crowded boxing weigh-in event at the Regency Hotel on February 5th 2016.

GSOC has launched an internal investigation.

Gerry Hutch court case
Gerry “The Monk” Hutch outside the Special Criminal Court, Dublin, after he was found not guilty of the murder of David Byrne at a hotel in Dublin in 2016. Photo: Sam Boal/PA. 

In a statement on Saturday, Mr Harris said he has requested a report from GSOC.

“This is a serious matter which needs to be investigated. That investigation is being considered by GSOC, so it would not be appropriate for me to comment on it at this time,” he said.

“I have requested a report from the chairperson of GSOC, which I expect to receive in the coming days.

“I will say that GSOC has a vital role in upholding confidence in policing in Ireland, and it is incredibly important that public confidence in GSOC be maintained.”

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien earlier told RTE it was a single matter which had been dealt with and he did not believe it would have a “contagion effect”.

“I don’t think we can read into that that it goes any further,” he said.

The minister said GSOC has a very important role, adding it has the full support of the Government.

More in this section

'Spotter' for murder gang appeals life sentence over 'flawed' CCTV footage 'Spotter' for murder gang appeals life sentence over 'flawed' CCTV footage
Father of five accused of threatening to kill man over drug debt Father of five accused of threatening to kill man over drug debt
Donald Trump expected to visit Ireland in May Donald Trump expected to visit Ireland in May
darragh o’briensimon harrisirishgsocgarda ombudsmangerry hutch
Man arrested in connection to a fatal assault in Kildare

Man arrested in connection to a fatal assault in Kildare

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more