TikTok should be banned from government devices, says National Cyber Security Centre

Reporting by Padraic Halpin, Reuters

Ireland's state body responsible for advising the Government on cybersecurity recommended on Friday that staff at government departments and state agencies not use Chinese-owned video app TikTok on official devices.

A number of other countries including the UK, the U.S. and other European Union member states have barred TikTok over security concerns. The EU's two biggest policymaking institutions also banned the app last month.

TikTok, which is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, is under scrutiny from governments and regulators because of concerns that China's government could use its app to harvest users' data or advance its interests.

The head of the National Cyber Security Centre, Richard Brown said TikTok is on the "very high end, if not the highest end in terms of the amount of user data it collects" and that this created a risk, given the nature of Chinese intelligence-gathering law.

"The issue here is not what we know to be happening. The issue here rather is what we can’t rule out is happening," he told RTÉ's News at One.

"Once the risk exists in this kind of context, then it puts us in a situation where the logical argument is that we take a sensible risk-based approach and ensure that government data can't be compromised in this way."

The NCSC said there was no reason why politicians could not use the app on their private devices and that it could be used on official devices in exceptional cases where there is a business need, such as by a press office.

Mr Brown said their analysis forms part of a larger international process of trying to understand the risks associated with this particular application. He stated that TikTok does not differ hugely from other social media applications.

"In many ways it is a typical social media application.

Mr Brown described the ownership structure of TikTok as being "relatively unusual."

"Given that it is a Chinese headquarters and given that Chinese Intelligence gathering laws it means that TikTok and its employees are subject to Chinese law and the application of a number of different measures to the company.

"There are circumstances where user data from the European Union has been made available to engineers in China which of course creates a whole series of other potential risks for Government users. "

Mr Brown said they could not "determine with absolute certainty" that TikTok data was not finding its way to the Chinese Government.

"Once the risk exists in this context it puts us in a situation where the logical argument is that we take a sensible risk based approach and ensure that Government data can't be compromised in this way."

TikTok runs a number of its European operations from Dublin, including data privacy and protection. It announced last month that it would open a second data centre in Ireland and reduce the transfer of data outside the EU.

Additional reporting Olivia Kelleher