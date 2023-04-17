Mon, 17 Apr, 2023 - 21:29

Man injured following iron bar attack

The man, aged in his 20s, was targeted in Kilkeel in the early hours of Sunday.
Man injured following iron bar attack

By Rebecca Black, PA

A man has sustained injuries across his body after being attacked by a gang of men with iron bars in Co Down.

The victim, aged in his 20s, was targeted in the Rooney Road area of Kilkeel in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

Officers have issued an appeal for information about the incident.

“At approximately 2.55am four men, armed with iron bars and travelling in a dark coloured car, pulled up beside the victim and carried out the attack,” a police spokesperson said.

“The victim, who is in his 20s, sustained injuries including a fractured leg, lacerations to his head and bruising to his body.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or to anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that could help with inquiries to contact us on 101 quoting reference 373 of 16/04/23.”

More in this section

Decision to grant Adams visa in 1994 was ‘to get everybody involved’ – Clinton Decision to grant Adams visa in 1994 was ‘to get everybody involved’ – Clinton
NI political parties need to get on with doing the right thing: Blair NI political parties need to get on with doing the right thing: Blair
Mary Lou McDonald rejects allegations she used Hutch family for money and votes Mary Lou McDonald rejects allegations she used Hutch family for money and votes
ulsterassaultdownpsnikilkeeliron bar
Simeon Burke spared jail and fined €300 over public order breach at Four Courts

Simeon Burke spared jail and fined €300 over public order breach at Four Courts

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more