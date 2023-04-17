Mon, 17 Apr, 2023 - 14:38

Planning board will not contest challenge over approval of Dublin build-to-rent apartments

Two residents groups brought legal actions aimed at overturning the May 2021 approval for the apartment blocks ranging from three to 12 storeys on a site on Phibsborough Road near Cross Guns bridge.
Planning board will not contest challenge over approval of Dublin build-to-rent apartments

High Court Reporters

An Bord Pleanála will not be contesting a challenge to permission for a development of 205 build-to-rent apartments in Phibsborough, Dublin, the High Court has been told.

Two residents' groups brought legal actions aimed at overturning the approval in May 2021 for apartment blocks ranging from three to 12 storeys on a site on Phibsborough Road near Cross Guns bridge.

The groups, representing residents of Leinster Street North and Shandon Park, claimed the proposal represents “significant over-development” of the Old Bakery site.

On Monday, their counsel, Neil Steen SC, instructed by FP Logue solicitor Eoin Brady, told the court An Bord Pleanála had written to say it would not be defending the case. It is understood the concession comes in relation to the proposed build’s compliance with daylight and sunlight guidelines for urban buildings and new apartments.

Mr Justice Richard Humphreys, with consent from the board, vacated the May hearing date for this case and another action, brought by Dundalk resident John Conway and Louth Environmental Group, challenging the same development. 

The parties will return to court next week to provide an update about the proposed final orders.

In their action against An Bord Pleanála, with developer Bindford Ltd a notice party, Leinster Street North Residents Association and Shandon Residents Association said their members would be directly and significantly affected by the proposed strategic housing development.

The groups advanced 11 grounds of challenge including an alleged breach of daylight/sunlight requirements. They claimed the board incorrectly accepted the developer’s analysis of how the guidelines apply to kitchenettes in the apartments.

The applicants said the higher “average daylight factor” standard of 2 per cent for kitchens should have been applied rather the 1.5 per cent figure the board accepted in the application.

More in this section

Mitchell urges parties to find compromise to restore Stormont Assembly Mitchell urges parties to find compromise to restore Stormont Assembly
Abuse victims warned about 'dodgy emails' after hackers steal data Abuse victims warned about 'dodgy emails' after hackers steal data
Nature of data stolen during cyberattack remains uncertain, says Minister Nature of data stolen during cyberattack remains uncertain, says Minister
dublinhigh courtphibsboroughapartmentsan bord pleaála
What the papers say: Monday's front pages

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more