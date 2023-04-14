Fri, 14 Apr, 2023 - 17:17

Investment in child mental health services 'an insult to children' - Ombudsman

Dr Niall Muldoon made the comments at the Psychiatric Nurses Association Annual Delegate Conference in Carlow
Investment in child mental health services 'an insult to children' - Ombudsman

Michael Bolton

The level of investment in Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Camhs) is "an insult to children", according to the Children's Ombudsman.

Dr Niall Muldoon was speaking at the Psychiatric Nurses Association's (PNA) annual delegate conference in Carlow, where funding to children's mental health services was one of the main talking points.

Dr Muldoon told the conference "expenditure on mental health services as a percentage of total health expenditure has been in decline for forty years and now stands at just 5.2 per cent of total spending on health."

He said the budget allocated to Camhs is just 10 per cent of the mental health services budget, or just 0.63 per cent of the overall health budget.

Dr Muldoon described the investment in mental health services for children as both "an insult to children" and "unacceptably low".

PNA general secretary Peter Hughes said the Ombudsman assessment confirmed the union's long-standing concerns about underinvestment in Camhs nationally.

Mr Hughes said "it also highlights a Camhs service that is failing children, young people, families, communities, and its staff".

More in this section

Tánaiste 'very surprised' by Arlene Foster's comment that Joe Biden 'hates' the UK Tánaiste 'very surprised' by Arlene Foster's comment that Joe Biden 'hates' the UK
Funeral of teen killed in a quad bike crash held in Portlaoise Funeral of teen killed in a quad bike crash held in Portlaoise
Tánaiste says 40,000 new homes needed every year due to population growth Tánaiste says 40,000 new homes needed every year due to population growth
children's ombudsmandr niall muldooncamhspeter hughespsychiatric nurses associationchildren's mental health
Men wielding sledgehammers and bats tried to occupy Dundrum apartments, receivers tell court

Men wielding sledgehammers and bats tried to occupy Dundrum apartments, receivers tell court

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more