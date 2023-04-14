Biden returns to ancestral roots on visit to Mayo

Aine Fox and Grainne Ni Aodha, PA

US president Joe Biden has returned to his ancestral roots as he embarked on a visit to the west of the country to round off his four-day trip to Ireland.

Mr Biden touched down at the airport in Knock, Co Mayo, on Friday afternoon.

The visit – which comes after his trip to Co Louth on Wednesday where some of his ancestry has been traced to – tracks the other side of Mr Biden’s family tree.

The US president has repeatedly spoken with passion about his Irish heritage and described addressing the Oireachtas on Thursday as “one of the great honours of my career”.

Air Force One, carrying US president Joe Biden, arrives at Ireland West Airport Knock in Co Mayo. Photo: Niall Carson/PA.

Mr Biden was met by various dignitaries including Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan and Mayo TD Dara Calleary at Ireland West (Knock) Airport.

The final day of Mr Biden’s trip – which former taoiseach Enda Kenny said was the longest presidential visit to the island of Ireland ever – will culminate in a public address.

The speech will take place at St Muredach’s Cathedral, which has a direct link to the president’s ancestors.

Welcome signs are displayed around Ballina town prior to the arrival of US President Joe Biden. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Mr Biden’s great-great-great grandfather Edward Blewitt sold 27,000 bricks to the cathedral in 1827, which helped buy tickets for himself and his family to sail to America decades later in 1851.

Ahead of the public address, Mr Biden is due to tour the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Knock. He is also set to visit the North Mayo Heritage and Genealogical Centre’s family history research unit.

It is believed Mr Biden will also make a private visit to the Mayo Roscommon Hospice in Castlebar that is dedicated to his son Beau who died of brain cancer in 2015.