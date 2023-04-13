'Psychotic episode' teen on acid ransacked hotel room and bit gardaí

Tom Tuite

An award-winning youth ransacked a Dun Laoghaire hotel room and bit two gardaí after suffering an acid-induced psychotic episode, a court has heard.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be identified because he is a minor, was arrested on Wednesday evening after gardaí responded to an “alert call from a female in distress after leaving a hotel room”.

He was charged with assault causing harm to two officers, affray, and criminal damage at the Royal Marine Hotel. He appeared at the Dublin Children’s Court.

Defence barrister Doireann McDonagh told Judge Paul Kelly the boy, who has no prior criminal convictions, intended to plead guilty.

Garda Steven Carton said the teen's reply to the assault charges were: “I apologise, I was not in a right mind” and “I apologise”.

Garda Carton said €2,500 worth of damage was caused to the hotel room where the teen had been with his girlfriend.

Tthe teenager bit one garda on his leg “where the flesh was removed,” but the bite to a second garda did not break that officer’s skin. They were medically examined afterwards.

The youth, who had to go to hospital before his court appearance, remained silent throughout the hearing.

His barrister said that the teen, accompanied to court by his mother, was still in education and had received youth awards.

She added that the teen “took acid and had a psychotic episode; he can’t really remember anything”, and the incident was “out of character”. He injured himself during the unfortunate situation but is “holding his hands up,” counsel said.

Judge Kelly noted that gardaí needed to obtain directions from the Director of Public Prosecution and stressed that the case needed to be expedited before the boy turned 18 and reached adulthood.

Before the hearing, it was decided he should not be included in the Garda juvenile youth diversion programme, an alternative to court proceedings which carry the risk of a sentence or a conviction.

Judge Kelly adjourned the case for two weeks and ordered the teenager to obey a curfew, stay out of Dun Laoghaire, reside at his family home, remain contactable by mobile phone and stay intoxicant-free.

Legal aid was granted.