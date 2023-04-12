Wed, 12 Apr, 2023 - 13:22

Campaigners call for end to maternity restrictions in hospitals

The HSE says Hospitals will continue to try and allow nominated support partners to be present with expectant parents during the key stages of pregnancy, labour and birth.
Michael Bolton

Maternity care campaigners claim some partners continue to be restricted from attending antenatal appointments and are calling for an end to any remaining maternity restrictions.

'Better Maternity Care' also want to see siblings be allowed to visit newborns babies and mothers in hospital.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, restriction were put in place which saw partners attendance at vital appointments and births restricted.

However, it still means children can't meet their new siblings for the first time in hospital. This is despite the mandatory mask mandate ending in hospitals.

Linda Kelly from the 'Better Maternity Care' group says maternity visitation restrictions continues to have a negative impact on families.

"We still have a number of hospitals where partners are not able to attend antenatal appointments, and whereby if you are having a second or third child, your first born or other siblings aren't allowed visit with your partner.

"That's a logistical challenge for families, but it's also ruining what's meant to be a very joyous family occasion.

"It's much better than it was, but it's not where people expected it to be. People want to be able to go to an antenatal appointment, bring their partner if they want to. People want to be able to bring their other children to visit a newborn.

"I think that's entirely reasonable now at this post Covid period. "

hsehospitalsmaternity restrictionslinda kellybetter maternity care
