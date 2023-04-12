Wed, 12 Apr, 2023 - 12:02

Irish mortgage rates among cheapest in euro zone after surprising drop in February

The average interest rate on a new mortgage was at 2.92% in February, down from 2.93% in January
Irish mortgage rates among cheapest in euro zone after surprising drop in February

Tomas Doherty

Irish mortgage rates dropped fractionally lower in February, according to new figures from the Central Bank of Ireland.

The average interest rate on a new mortgage was at 2.92 per cent in February, down from 2.93 per cent in January.

Ireland once again has the third-cheapest mortgage rates in the euro zone, and was among the few countries to see its rates fall.

The euro zone average rose to 3.33 per cent, almost three times it was around 18 months ago.

Daragh Cassidy, from mortgage comparison site bonkers.ie, said the figures show how the main banks have been slow to pass on European Central Bank rate increases to mortgage customers.

“Since last July, the ECB has hiked rates by 3.5 percentage points. However the main banks have only hiked their fixed rates by around 1.5 to 2 percentage points on average. And variable rates have hardly moved at all.

“However this generosity has largely come at the expense of savers. Savings rates in Ireland are still miserable. The best rate is just 1.5 per cent with Permanent TSB. And Bank of Ireland only pays a maximum of 0.75 per cent. However rates deposit over 3 per cent are now widely available in Europe.

“In essence, savers are now heavily subsiding mortgage holders. Whether that’s right will differ vastly depending on whether you talk to a mortgage holder or someone with big savings.”

More in this section

Funeral details announced for teenagers killed in Galway crash Funeral details announced for teenagers killed in Galway crash
People Before Profit to boycott Biden's Dáil address People Before Profit to boycott Biden's Dáil address
Biden says Irish visit is to 'keep the peace' ahead of arrival in Belfast Biden says Irish visit is to 'keep the peace' ahead of arrival in Belfast
central bank of irelandeuro zonemortgagebankingmortgage ratesbonkers.ie
Green Party TD defends party opposition to addition of facial recognition technology

Green Party TD defends party opposition to addition of facial recognition technology

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more