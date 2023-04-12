Joe Biden's visit to Dublin expected to bring city centre to a standstill

Kenneth Fox

President Joe Biden will visit Dublin on Thursday and the city centre will be largely blocked off to all traffic.

He will address the Houses of the Oireachtas on Thursday afternoon at 3.45pm and will being doing a private event afterwards, the details which have yet to be revealed.

As The Irish Times reports, although he is not doing any public events, there will be a raft of road closures which will make it difficult for any motorists driving into the city centre.

The US president will arrive into Dublin Airport on Thursday afternoon. Normal operations will continue at Dublin Airport at all times, however members of the public, travelling through the airport should allow additional time to arrive at the airport due to possible additional security patrols around the perimeter.

The Phoenix Park will be closed to traffic from 5pm on Wednesday to 5pm on Thursday evening while Mr Biden visits the US ambassador’s residence and President Michael D Higgins.

Preparations are underway ahead of the U.S President Joe Biden's vist to Ireland. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

The area around Kildare Street including Molesworth Street, Merrion Street, Merrion Square and Fitzwilliam Square will be closed from 7pm on Wednesday to 7pm on Thursday.

Earlsfort Terrace is closed to traffic until Saturday. There is pedestrian access to businesses on Earlsfort Terrace via Hatch Street only.

President Biden will depart Dublin Airport on Friday afternoon for Ireland West Airport.

Again, normal operations will continue at Dublin Airport at all times but members of the public, travelling through Dublin Airport at this time, should allow additional time to arrive at the airport due to possible additional security patrols in the vicinity of Dublin Airport, gardaí said.

In an advice notice to members of the public, An Garda Síochána said the nature and scale of its policing and security operation “continues to be proportionate to the need to protect everyone’s safety”.

“We would ask members of the public to heed the advice and instructions of Gardaí and we thank them for their continuing co-operation.