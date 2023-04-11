Gardaí appeal for witnesses after road traffic incident in Meath

Michael Bolton

Gardaí are investigating a road traffic incident in Ashbourne, Co. Meath, the early hours of Monday, April 10th.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:00am and involved a car and a pedestrian. The car failed to remain at the scene.

The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 50s, was removed from the scene to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, Co. Dublin to be treated for serious injuries.

No other injuries have been reported.

Two men, both aged in their 20s, have been arrested and detained at a Garda Station in Co. Meath under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. One of these men has since been released from custody without charge. A file will now be prepared for the DPP.

Investigations are ongoing.Gardaí are appealing to any individuals with information to come forward.

Anyone who may have been in the Frederick Street area between 12:45 – 1:30am and may have witnessed the incident or may have video footage (including dash-cam) is asked to contact Gardaí.

Gardaí can be contacted at Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.