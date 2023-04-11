Security operation mounted at cemetery following republican Easter event

By David Young, Jonathan McCambridge and Rebecca Black, PA

A security operation has been mounted at a cemetery in Derry where an Easter Monday republican commemoration was staged.

Derry’s City Cemetery was closed to visitors on Tuesday morning as officers examined the scene.

Two robots, usually deployed to examine suspicions objects, were seen moving within the site.

Robots examine the scene at Derry City Cemetery. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

One small funeral was facilitated at the cemetery during the closure.

The operation was undertaken a day after the republican event at the cemetery.

Prior to the event at the republican plot in the cemetery, there were scenes of violence in the Creggan area of Derry when a number of missiles, including petrol bombs, were hurled by young people at a police Land Rover monitoring the pre-commemoration parade.

The illegal parade started in the Central Drive area when a number of masked men in paramilitary-style dress formed a colour party carrying the Irish flag and a host of republican flags.

A PSNI officer inside the cemetery on Tuesday. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

As the parade progressed towards the City Cemetery, the police Land Rover came under attack, with masked youths throwing petrol bombs and firing fireworks before it drove off in flames.

Commenting on the security operation, Foyle MP Colum Eastwood tweeted: “People can’t get to the graves of their loved because of the actions of a few with no political mandate and no support.

“Hoping the city cemetery is made safe as soon as possible.”