Tue, 11 Apr, 2023 - 11:30

Two people rushed to hospital following serious accident between a car and van in Wexford

Emergency services, including gardaí, ambulances and fire services rushed to the scene at around 2pm following the accident.
Sarah Slater

Two people were rushed to hospital following a serious accident between a car and a van in Co Wexford on Easter Monday.

One of the drivers, a man, had to be airlifted to Tallaght University Hospital due to the seriousness of his injuries, while the other person was taken to University Hospital Waterford.

In a statement gardai said: “Gardaí attended the scene of a two vehicle road traffic collision in Tomhaggard, Co Wexford on Monday afternoon at approximately 1.45pm.

“Two persons were taken to hospital following the incident. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any individuals with information or camera footage are asked to make it available to Gardaí at Wexford Garda Station on 053-9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

What the local papers say: This week's regional front pages

What the local papers say: This week's regional front pages

