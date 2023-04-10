Gardaí investigating the death of a teenager in a quad bike accident in Laois on Sunday

Sarah Slater

Gardai are investigating the death of a teenager in a quad bike accident in Laois on Easter Sunday.

The accident occurred at 2pm on Easter Sunday in a wooded area close to the village of Emo, Co Laois.

The 15-year-old has been named locally as David Brown from Portlaoise, Co Laois.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 2pm, but the teenager was found with fatal injuries.

Officers have remained at the scene to investigate the circumstances which led to the fatal accident.

Gardaí confirmed this evening that a teenage boy died in the tragedy and a full investigation is underway.

The teenager is a member of the very well known Brown family from Portlaoise.

A keen sportsperson, he had represented Laois in the Celtic Challenge hurling competition on Saturday (yesterday) against Kildare as well as all levels with Portlaoise GAA.

He was also a member of the Laois minor hurling panel that defeated Antrim on Friday.

His brother Conor who is a member of the Laois senior football panel that defeated Wexford on Sunday.

His father James is a well-known local painting contractor and member of Laois Fire Services.

David is survived by his parents James, mother Carmel, brother Conor and sister Sarah. He was a third year student in Portlaoise CBS where he represented both their football and hurling teams.

The school paid tribute to David on their app this evening and offered their condolences to his family.

One person who knew the teenager commented on social media: “Dave was a great guy, I will never forget all the times he made me laugh. Rest in peace Dave you will be missed.