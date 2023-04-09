Sun, 09 Apr, 2023 - 13:25

President and Taoiseach mark 1916 Rising anniversary

The Easter Sunday ceremony saw the proclamation read out by an Irish soldier and a minute’s silence observed.
By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar have led a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising in Dublin.

The ceremony took place outside the GPO in O’Connell Street at noon, and was attended by Tánaiste Micheál Martin, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O’Neill.

Relatives of the Irish rebels who were in the GPO during the 1916 Rising were also present.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during a ceremony at the GPO in O’Connell Street in Dublin to mark the anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

The tricolour flag on top of the GPO was lowered and the 1916 proclamation was read out by a soldier.

President Higgins then laid a wreath to commemorate those who died in the rebellion, and a minute’s silence was observed.

The flag was then raised again before the national anthem, Amhran na bhFiann, was played by the Defence Forces brass and pipe band.

The ceremony concluded with an Air Corps flyover as the national anthem was playing.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and vice president Michelle O’Neill attended the ceremony. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

At the end of the ceremony, President Higgins and his wife, Sabina, shook hands with members of the public.

Mr Martin, Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien, Ms McDonald and Ms O’Neill were also seen shaking hands with people as the event ended.

