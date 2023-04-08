Tipperary condemn racist abuse of Wexford's Lee Chin

James Cox

Tipperary GAA have condemned the racial abuse of Wexford star Lee Chin during an inter-county challenge match in Carrick-on-Suir on Saturday.

The racial abuse was directed at Chin with minutes remaining in the game, and it resulted in it being called off prematurely.

Tipperary said both counties would investigate the incident fully.

A statement read: "The Tipperary senior hurlers played Wexford this afternoon in a senior hurling challenge hosted by the Carrick Swan club," a statement read.

"Unfortunately as the game entered the closing stages, a member of the public who is not connected to either Tipperary GAA or the Carrick Swan club made racial comments which were directed at a member of the Wexford team.

"Tipperary GAA wish to state quite clearly that this kind of behaviour is totally unacceptable and has absolutely no place at our games or in our society.

"Tipperary GAA along with the senior hurling management, players and the Carrick Swan GAA club do not condone this kind of behaviour and wish to distance ourselves from any such comments.

"Both Tipperary and Wexford GAA County Boards have been in contact with each other in relation to this incident and are fully committed to having the incident investigated fully."