Sat, 08 Apr, 2023 - 09:10

Woman (20s) dies after crash in Co Meath

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the crash on the N51 to come forward.
Woman (20s) dies after crash in Co Meath

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A woman aged in her 20s has died in a car crash in Co Meath.

Gardaí attended the scene of the collision that occurred at around 1.20am on Saturday on the N51 in Rathmore, Athboy.

The woman was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The road remains closed on Saturday morning pending an examination by forensic collision investigators.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, including road users who have any camera footage and were travelling on the N51 in the Rathmore area between 1am and 1.30am.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kells Garda Station on 046 9280820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

More in this section

Sons of John Hume and David Trimble speak of fathers’ sacrifices for peace deal Sons of John Hume and David Trimble speak of fathers’ sacrifices for peace deal
Stormont political vacuum not to blame for increased terror threat – Donaldson Stormont political vacuum not to blame for increased terror threat – Donaldson
Dublin ceremony gives voice to Troubles victims as names read aloud Dublin ceremony gives voice to Troubles victims as names read aloud
gardairishmeathathboykells
Cork assault victim who died one month after attack named

Cork assault victim who died one month after attack named

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more