Murder investigation launched after man dies one month on from Cork assault

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation after a man who was assaulted in Cork last month died in hospital.

The man, aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at Cork University Hospital on Thursday having been hospitalised following an incident at Gentrasna Court, the Glen in Cork City on March 11th.

A post-mortem examination of the man's body was carried out by State pathologist Dr Margot Bolster on Friday afternoon, the results of which are not being disclosed for operational reasons.

Gardaí also confirmed an incident room has been established at Watercourse Road Garda station.

Investigators are appealing to members of the public who may have information regarding the fatal assault to come forward.

Anyone who was in the Glentrasna Court area between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on March 11th and anyone with camera footage from the area at this time is asked to contact Watercourse Road Garda station on 021-455 8260, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.