Fri, 07 Apr, 2023 - 11:41

Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers will be live on Virgin Media tonight

Virgin Media Television will air its first ever SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division fixture tonight when Bohemians go head-to-head with rivals Shamrock Rovers
James Cox

Virgin Media Television will air its first ever SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division fixture tonight when Bohemians go head-to-head with rivals Shamrock Rovers.

The Dublin Derby will be aired live from Dalymount Park, with analysis from host Bernard O’Toole and guests Brian Kerr and Ian Morris in studio.

Dave McIntyre and Graham Gartland will be giving commentary from the side-line, in the highly anticipated League of Ireland clash.

The game comes following Shamrock Rovers’ recent 4-0 victory against Dundalk, with Bohemians sitting at the top of the league, winning six games from seven this season.

Viewers can watch Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers live on Virgin Media Two tonight from 7.30pm.

