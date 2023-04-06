Man arrested as gardaí seize cannabis worth €128,000 in Co Meath

James Cox

Gardaí arrested a man and seized over 6.4kg of suspected cannabis herb, worth €128,000, following a search in the Meath area on Thursday.

The joint operation was conducted by personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), the Meath Divisional Drugs Unit and the Revenue Customs Service.

The operation was aimed at targeting organised crime in Co Meath, gardaí said.

During the course of the operation, Revenue officers seized cannabis with an estimated value of €128,800.

Gardaí subsequently arrested a man, aged in his 30s, in connection with the seizure. He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a garda station in Co Meath.

Investigations are ongoing.