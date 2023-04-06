Large bill for Cork business from fire brigade over Gorse fire

Michael Bolton

A Cork businesses man got quite a shock when he received a large bill from the fire brigade over a Gorse fire in Cork last month.

Leo Bolger from Bally Bia in Cork, was sent a bill for €6,106 on Wednesday, despite the fact he did not start the fire. After Mr Bolger and his son attempted to stop the fires reaching his land, the fire brigade arrived to attempt to stop the fires spreading.

However, despite the fire not reaching his land, starting the fire or calling the fire brigade, he received for the large Gorse fires.

Speaking to Patricia Messinger on C103's Cork Today Show, Mr Bolger has called for the practice to be stopped before it causes a tragedy.

"To be honest, I thought I was getting a receipt for some tax I paid for on my van, but when I opened the letter, it was a bill for €6,106. There was two call-outs from the fire brigade on it.

"We had a much bigger fire the night before, it was the biggest fire we ever had. Myself, my son and two of my neighbours spent our evening fighting fires. I'd say I came down at five in the morning, and my wife woke me at about eight to say the fire had started up again.

"I'm not sure how that came about. Whether somebody said the fire had started and said it was heading towards my land and maybe gave my name. It didn't reach my land, fortunately.

"This was the worst year for fires that I can remember, and to be sending out bills to people who didn't start the fires is outrageous."

Despite never making the call to the fire brigade, Mr Bolger's name is on the bill. He said he is currently has been in contact with the council to solve this issue.