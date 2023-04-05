Wed, 05 Apr, 2023 - 08:38

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

Donald Trump’s court appearance dominates the front pages
What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

Former US president Donald Trump's appearance in court in New York, and a garda investigation into 'predators' within the Defence Forces are the two main stories on Wednesday's front pages.

The charges against Mr Trump and the investigation into allegations of sexual assault in the Defence Forces feature on the front pages of The Irish Times, Irish Examiner and Irish Independent.

The death of a man in a house fire in Douglas, Cork, is the main story in The Echo.

'Donald Dock' is the Irish Daily Star front page headline.

The Defence Forces abuse allegations and Donald Trump appear again on the Irish Daily Mail front page.

'Orange is the new black', The Herald proclaims, poking fun at the former US president.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with stories on the Good Friday Agreement anniversary and a UDA feud in Co Down.

The Irish News leads with Donald Trump's court appearance.

The appearance of former US president Donald Trump in front of a court in New York features across Wednesday’s UK newspaper front pages.

Mr Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 charges relating to payments made in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election.

The Independent calls it a “day that shook America” while Metro simply says “Donald in the Dock”.

“The reckoning” is the take on events from the i while the Daily Star revisits one of Mr Trump’s former tweets as it declares he is in “Bigly trouble”.

The Guardian plays it straight, focusing on the sheer number of charges denied by the former president.

The Financial Times echoes the not guilty plea on a “day of drama” while also finding room to report on the CBI cancelling events in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations.

Several front pages combine Mr Trump’s court appearance with details of next month’s coronation.

The Daily Mirror references the porn star Stormy Daniels’ in its coverage of the former president while also finding room for Prince George’s “starring role” in the coronation.

And the Daily Mail features the change of title to Queen Camilla on the invitations as it leads on Mr Trump’s “hush money plot”.

The Daily Telegraph and The Times both give over much of the front page to the former US president alongside mentions of the coronation plans and stories on UK government plans to bring in legal protections for biological women.

Only two front pages opt for a different main story – The Sun and Daily Express both concentrate on the coronation of Britain's King Charles, although they both give prominence to the former US president.

The former leads on the dropping of the word consort from coronation invitations, hailing Camilla as “our new Queen”, while the latter focuses on the role Prince George will play as the youngest page boy at his grandfather’s coronation.

More in this section

Teenagers who rammed Garda patrol car face endangerment of life charges Teenagers who rammed Garda patrol car face endangerment of life charges
Bill Clinton says ‘a miracle’ Good Friday Agreement survived Brexit process Bill Clinton says ‘a miracle’ Good Friday Agreement survived Brexit process
Man pepper-sprayed after he 'lunged' at gardaí with pint glass Man pepper-sprayed after he 'lunged' at gardaí with pint glass
donald trumptrumpirish examinerthe guardianirish independentthe irish timesbelfast telegraphfinancial timesindependenteditionsdaily expressirish daily starirish daily mailfront pagesthe irish newsthe telegraphthe herald
Gardaí investigating after woman's body found in west Dublin

Gardaí investigating after woman's body found in west Dublin

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more