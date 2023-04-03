Mon, 03 Apr, 2023 - 19:44

Man arrested after gardaí seize €100,000 worth of drugs in Limerick

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí attached to the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search of a residence in the St. Mary's Park area this afternoon.
Michael Bolton

Gardaí in Limerick have seized over €100,000 worth of drugs following a search operation in Limerick City on Monday 3rd April, 2023.

In the course of the search quantities of Cocaine and Cannabis with an estimated street value of €100,000 were seized.

All of the drugs are subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

A man in his 50's was arrested and is currently detained at a Garda Station in County Limerick, pursuant to Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. He can be held for up to seven days.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.

limerick cocaine drugs seizure
