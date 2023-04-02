Sun, 02 Apr, 2023 - 09:59

Eoin Ó Broin criticised over 'disrespectful' eviction tweet

Eoin Ó Broin posted a caricature picture of a famine eviction with masked members of the gardaí superimposed into the scene
Eoin Ó Broin criticised over 'disrespectful' eviction tweet

James Cox

Minister for Justice Simon Harris has branded a tweet by Sinn Féin's housing spokesperson as "offensive, inappropriate and disrespectful".

Eoin Ó Broin posted a caricature picture of a famine eviction with masked members of the gardaí superimposed into the scene.

Members of Government have described it as "pathetic" and want Mr Ó Broin to apologise to An Garda Síochána.

While Mr Harris did not name Mr Ó Broin, he referenced the tweet from "a leading member of the main opposition party".

He wrote: "Today’s social media post by a leading member of the main opposition party shows what they really think of the Gardai. The mask slips. It’s offensive, inappropriate and disrespectful to the men and women of An Garda Siochana."

General Secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants & Inspectors Antoinette Cunningham called the tweet "deeply offensive".

Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin called on Mr Ó Broin to delete the tweet and apologise.

Mr Ó Ríordáin wrote: "We all make mistakes on here. Easy solution - delete the tweet, apologise and we all move on. @gardainfo deserve better than this & I suspect Eoin realises that."

 

More in this section

Mother and two children died by unlawful killing, inquest finds Mother and two children died by unlawful killing, inquest finds
Explorer who found Titanic tells of Cold War mission that helped find ship Explorer who found Titanic tells of Cold War mission that helped find ship
DUP panel on Brexit deal has completed its work, says Donaldson DUP panel on Brexit deal has completed its work, says Donaldson
gardaiaodhan o riordaineviction bansinn féinan garda siochanaeoin ó broinevictionantoinette cunningham
Woman who tripped over her own dog at pet shop loses damages case

Woman who tripped over her own dog at pet shop loses damages case

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more