Sat, 01 Apr, 2023 - 17:10

Police arrest man who fled to Bulgaria while on bail for child sex offences

He was detained and conveyed using a European arrest warrant.
By Claudia Savage, PA

The PSNI has extradited a 35-year-old man back to Northern Ireland from Bulgaria.

The man had fled to Bulgaria while on bail in relation to child sexual offences.

The PSNI said the arrest showed the benefit of co-operation between forces.

“Thanks to combined efforts with the Bulgarian National Police Service and our International judicial partners, the wanted fugitive is now in our custody,” a spokesperson said.

They added: “This latest arrest shows how, by working together, there are no borders and no safe places to hide for those seeking to evade justice.”

