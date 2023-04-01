Sat, 01 Apr, 2023 - 11:27

Two men arrested as gardai close down growhouse with cannabis worth €432,000

Gardaí in Mayo have arrested two men following the discovery of a suspected growhouse at a location in the Killala area of Co Mayo on Friday evening
Two men arrested as gardai close down growhouse with cannabis worth €432,000

James Cox

Gardaí in Mayo have arrested two men following the discovery of a suspected growhouse at a location in the Killala area of Co Mayo on Friday evening.

During the course of this search, suspected cannabis plants with an estimated value of €432,800 were seized by gardaí.

All of the drugs seized will now undergo further analysis with Forensic Science Ireland.

Two men, one aged in his 30s and the other in his 20s, are currently detained at a Garda station in the west of the country under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

It comes after a €1.36 million cannabis seizure following searches in Dublin and Meath. Two men were arrested after the seizures on Friday.

Revenue, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, as well as drug units in both counties were involved in the seizure.

It is part of Revenue's ongoing investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

The men - who are in their 30s and 40s - are being held at a garda station in north Dublin.

