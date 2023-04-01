‘Remarkable’ wife of peace campaigner dies aged 91

By Rebecca Black, PA

The “remarkable” wife of a high-profile peace campaigner has died at the age of 91.

Joan Wilson’s daughter Marie, a student nurse, was among the 11 people killed in the Enniskillen bomb in 1987.

A 12th victim of the no-warning blast at a Remembrance Sunday event died 13 years later having never woken from a coma.

Mrs Wilson’s husband Gordon, who was injured in the same blast, became noted when he called for forgiveness and reconciliation.

Mrs Wilson supported her husband as he spoke out for peace, helped to found outreach programme the Spirit of Enniskillen Trust and became a member of the Irish Senate.

He died in 1995.

Mrs Wilson went on to write a book about bereavement called All Shall Be Well.

She died on Friday.

In a statement issued by WT Morrison Funeral Directors, the Wilson family described her as a much-loved mother, wife, grandmother and great-grandmother.

“For now, the family kindly ask for privacy so they can begin to come to terms with the loss of a remarkable woman after 91 years.”