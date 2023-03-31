Funeral to take place on Saturday for Irishman who died in Thailand motorbike accident

Sarah Slater

An Irishman who was killed in a motorbike accident in Thailand while on holiday is to be laid to rest on Sunday.

John Lennon, 24, from Graiguecullen on the outskirts of Carlow town, who was a well-known hurler, died in the south-east of the Asian country.

His family have asked that mourners donate to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust instead of floral wreaths.

The gym instructor who worked at Raw Gym in Donnybrook, Dublin was with two friends when he died 11 days ago.

Funeral details on RIP.ie read: “John Lennon, Graiguecullen, Carlow - 20th March 2023 following a motorcycle accident in Thailand; predeceased by his sister Caroline. Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Mary Rose and John, sister Avena and brother Paul, sister-in-law Jaime, nephews Paul Jnr, Sean and Tadgh, aunts, uncle, colleagues, neighbours and many friends.

“Reposing in R Healy and Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow, R(£ TC53 from 4.30pm on Saturday, April 1 concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Home strictly private thereafter please.

“Funeral arriving to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen on Sunday for 2pm. Requiem Mass after which he will be laid to rest in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Rathvilly, Co Carlow."

Paying sympathies on rip.ie Fine Gael councillor Fergal Browne said: “Deepest sympathies Mary Rose, John, Avena and Paul on the tragic and sad passing of John. Thinking of you all at this sad time.”

Another sympathiser and colleague added: “My deepest condolences to all John's family and friends, I had the pleasure of working with John for the last few years. My heart is snapping in two.

“Such a gentleman and he was always smiling and a good prankster too, who caught me many times. I will miss him so much we were all so close. A brilliant friend and colleague. Rip John you will never be forgotten”.