Trial of two accused of Lordship Credit Union robbery adjourned

Alison O'Riordan

The trial of two men accused of a Credit Union robbery in which Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead has been adjourned at the Special Criminal Court until after Easter.

Brendan Treanor (34), previously of Emer Terrace, Castletown Road, Dundalk, Co Louth, and James Flynn (32), from South Armagh, are charged with the robbery of €7,000 at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan, Co Louth, on January 25th, 2013.

Both men are also charged that between September 11th, 2012, and January 23rd, 2013, they conspired with convicted Garda-killer Aaron Brady and others to enter residential premises with the intention of stealing car keys.

The prosecution alleges that Mr Treanor and Mr Flynn were part of a group of young men who conspired to break into houses to steal car keys and then quietly make off with the cars.

They have pleaded not guilty to each charge.

Brady (31), previously of New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, is serving a life sentence with a 40-year minimum having been found guilty of murdering Det Gda Adrian Donohoe and of the robbery at Lordship. He denied any involvement in the robbery and is awaiting an appeal against his conviction.

At the end of Wednesday's evidence at the Special Criminal Court, which concerned the identification of cars from CCTV footage, presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt enquired as to what stage the case had reached.

Brendan Grehan SC, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, informed the court there is around 15 days of the prosecution's case left to be heard, and the defence agreed with that estimate.

The trial continues on April 18th before Mr Justice Hunt, sitting with Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Alan Mitchell.