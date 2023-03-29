Wed, 29 Mar, 2023 - 17:14

Two rescued at Lough Derg after boat collides with bridge

The alarm was raised shortly after midday on Wednesday
Two rescued at Lough Derg after boat collides with bridge

Pat Flynn

Two people were rescued after their boat collided with the bridge that connects Killaloe, Co Clare and Ballina, Co Tipperary on Wednesday afternoon.

The alarm was raised shortly after midday when watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry received a report of a boat in difficulty at the lower end of Lough Derg.

While a multi-agency operation was being mounted, a radio message was also transmitted on the local Coast Guard frequency requesting any vessel in the area to report back.

The boat, travelling south from the lake towards the bridge at Killaloe and Ballina, collided with the easterly most archway of the structure and became wedged beneath the bridge and held in place by a strong current.

The Killaloe unit of the Irish Coast Guard, Killaloe Fire Service and the National Ambulance Service were all alerted and requested to attend the scene.

The Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, was also tasked to the incident. The helicopter was returning to Shannon from University Hospital Galway when the crew was retasked to Killaloe, reaching the scene in a matter on minutes.

Local Coast Guard volunteers mobilised by boat and by road and on arrival found the vessel lying across the bridge archway.

The two people on board were evacuated onto the Coast Guard boat and taken safely ashore.

Rescue 115 hovered in the area until it was confirmed that the two men were safe and well before the helicopter was stood down.

Efforts to remove the boat from the archway initially proved difficult due to the strong current. However, a second attempt, involving members of Killaloe Fire Service and the local Coast Guard unit, was successful.

The boat was removed from the bridge and moored safely nearby.

The boat suffered some damage, but the two occupants were unharmed.

More in this section

Trial date fixed for Kildare man charged with murder of Roy Hopkins Trial date fixed for Kildare man charged with murder of Roy Hopkins
Almost 1 million units of illegal medicines detained in 2022 Almost 1 million units of illegal medicines detained in 2022
Government survives no-confidence vote after heated Dáil exchanges Government survives no-confidence vote after heated Dáil exchanges
tipperaryclareemergency serviceslough derg
School made efforts to accommodate Enoch Burke’s beliefs, ex-principal tells court

School made efforts to accommodate Enoch Burke’s beliefs, ex-principal tells court

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more