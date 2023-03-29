Murder probe launched after Irishman fatally assaulted in Boston on St Patrick's Day

Sarah Slater

A murder investigation has been launched in Boston after an Irish man was assaulted at an ATM on St Patrick’s Day.

Barry Whelan (46), originally from Dublin, worked as a carpenter with Twin Peaks Construction in the Boston suburb of Foxborough. He had been living in the nearby town of Woburn.

According to police, Mr Whelan was standing near an ATM on Winter Street when he received a blow to the head.

Officers were called to a report of a person unconscious on the ground by passersby. He was found at around 9pm on March 17th lying face up, according to a police incident report, and was rushed to Tufts Medical Centre with an abrasion on the back of his head.

Mr Whelan was placed on life-support but he died last Friday.

Boston's chief medical examiner determined the cause of death as “blunt force trauma” and ruled it as homicide.

The carpenter is survived by his mother, who still lives in Dublin, and a brother living in Spain.

Speaking to Boston 25 News, John Marsoobian, co-owner of Twin Peaks Construction, said that his friend worked at his company as a carpenter for the last two years.

“He talked on Friday afternoon about the fact that it was St Patrick’s Day, and he just wanted to go have a Guinness to celebrate,” Mr Marsoobian explained.

“We didn’t hear from him all weekend, and when we arrived at the job site that he was running, he wasn’t there. It was highly unlike Barry to not show up for work.”

Mr Marsoobian said he eventually found out that his co-worker and friend was in critical condition at the hospital, and that his prognosis was not good.

He helped police to locate Mr Whelan’s family in Dublin and Spain.

“He was patient. He was hardworking. He worked six days a week. He paid his taxes and he never complained about anything. He would give you the shirt off his back.

"That’s what Barry was, a gentle soul. We will help (his) brother and their mom for as much as we need to help them through this and even after.”

A police spokesperson said: “Surveillance video is being reviewed in connection with our investigation into the death of Mr Whelan and there is a clear visual of what happened that night. No arrests have been made and a motive is still being investigated.”

Mr Whelan’s brother has travelled from Spain to Boston.

Mr Whelan is being waked at William J Gormley Funeral Home in West Roxbury between midday and 2.00pm on Thursday.