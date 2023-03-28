Tue, 28 Mar, 2023 - 21:33

Firearms, ammunition and drugs seized in Dublin

Approximately €177,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis was seized during an operation in Finglas on Monday
Firearms, ammunition and drugs seized in Dublin

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí in Dublin have seized almost €180,000 worth of drugs, along with three firearms and ammunition during a search in Finglas.

Officers attached to the Finglas Detective Unit, supported by gardaí from the K District task force and Garda Dog Unit, searched an area of vacant wasteland on Monday afternoon as part of Operation Thor.

The items were discovered at various locations within the wasteland, "including in a barre which had been buried into the ground," a statement from gardaí said.

A Scorpion Machine Pistol with magazine clip, ammunition and silencer, a Sig Pistor with ammunition, and a RAK 63 Machine Pistol and magazine clip were discovered and seized, in addition to cocaine with an estimated value of €92,000 and cannabis worth an estimated €85,000.

The firearms and drugs will be sent for analysis and gardaí said investigations remain ongoing.

Separately, gardaí also seized over €190,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis following a search operation in Dublin 24 on Tuesday.

A property and vehicle were searched under warrant, resulting in the discovery of approximately €125,020 worth of cocaine and €66,200 worth of cannabis.

Gardaí confirmed no arrests have yet been made in connection with the Tallaght seizure and investigations into the matter are ongoing.

More in this section

Murder accused was entitled to defend himself in his own home, trial told Murder accused was entitled to defend himself in his own home, trial told
Man jailed for threats to gardaí Man jailed for threats to gardaí
Defence Forces 'barely tolerates women', review told Defence Forces 'barely tolerates women', review told
dublinfinglascocainefirearmsdrugsseizureammunitiontallaghtcannabisoperation thordublin 24
Settlement in Pensions Authority case over Dolphin Trust investments

Settlement in Pensions Authority case over Dolphin Trust investments

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more