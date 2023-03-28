Man jailed after being caught with €400,000 in suspected counting house for money laundering

Fiona Ferguson

A man caught with over €400,000 in what gardaí believe was a “counting house” for the proceeds of crime has been jailed for five and a half years.

Declan McDonald (35) of Harelawn Drive, Clondalkin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to money laundering at his home on January 19th, 2022. He has 44 previous convictions.

Passing sentence on Monday, Judge Martin Nolan said McDonald’s role had been to store and pack the money as evidenced by the vacuum packers also found in the house. He said it was a significant amount of money and more than likely the proceeds of drug dealing,

Judge Nolan took into account McDonald's past problems with drugs, his cooperation and admissions, as well as his family support. He noted his upbringing “could have been better.”

The judge said however McDonald was now a mature man who decided to involve himself in this offending.

“Money is what organised crime is all about and this man was trusted to store and package this money and was going to get instructions about what to do,” said Judge Nolan.

He said the fact the money was undoubtedly the proceeds of crime was an aggravating factor.

Judge Nolan imposed a five and a half year sentence.

Sergeant Leo Clayton told the court that gardaí searched McDonald’s home and found €460,455 in cash in vacuum packed bundles in a suitcase in his bedroom.

They also found two vacuum sealer machines, plastic gloves and empty vacuum packs.

McDonald accepted responsibility for the items and gave gardaí a prepared statement saying he had got into debt through gambling, drink and drugs and “felt his back was against the wall.” He said he did not know how much money it was and he did not own it.

Sgt Clayton said gardaí did not accept the reason for the offending was debt. He told Judge Nolan while McDonald was not the beneficial owner of the money, gardai believed this was “a counting house” which had large amounts of money going through it.

James Dwyer SC, defending, said his client had a difficult childhood and suffered psychological issues for which he had self-medicated by getting involved in alcohol and drugs. He developed a chronic cocaine and alcohol addiction and accrued debts.

Mr Dwyer outlined a psychological report detailing the negative trajectory of McDonald’s life and his chronic substance abuse. He handed in letters from family and his partner as well as a letter of apology from the accused taking full responsibility and outlining his remorse for the suffering he brought on his loved ones.

He asked the court to take into account his guilty plea, admissions and said while it was not accepted there was a casual link between the offending and his addiction, he had dealt with his addiction in a mature way.

Counsel said there must be some casual link as it had at least brought him into the world in which all this operates.

He submitted McDonald was now showing insight and expressing remorse. He said while incarceration was inevitable it need not be lengthy.