Tue, 28 Mar, 2023 - 11:31

Dublin's only alcohol-free bar closes

The Virgin Mary, the only alcohol-free bar in Dublin, has closed down
James Cox

The Virgin Mary, the only alcohol-free bar in Dublin, has closed down.

The bar opened on Capel Street in the capital in May 2019. In a statement, the owners said their time at 54 Capel Street “has come to a close”.

However, they said the bar, which specialised in alcohol-free cocktails, will bring its concept on the road.

“But this marks an exciting new chapter for us ... The Virgin Mary Bar is going mobile! As part of the wider [The Virgin Mary] franchise operation, we are thrilled to be bringing our new ‘TVM On The Road’ concept to events, festivals, pop-up venues and much more around the island of Ireland."

Co-owner Vaughan Yates told Newstalk: "Business actually wasn't too bad.

"It was just it hadn't picked up to the same levels that it was pre-pandemic, pre-Brexit - pre everything that cracked off increases in prices, etc.

"We think there still is a demand for people drinking non-alcohol drinks.

"We think that we're still at the beginning of this growth in this category.

"I do think if people can't come to us, then we need to come to the people - that's the approach we're going to take."

dublincapel streetnon-alcoholic barthe virgin maryvaughan yates
