Guilty plea over attempted murder of Gerry 'the Monk' Hutch's brother

Dublin man accused of trying to kill a brother of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch pleads guilty possessing a firearm with intent on the night and admits the attempted murder of another man
Paul Neilan

A Dublin man who was accused of trying to murder a brother of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch has pleaded guilty to having a firearm with intent to endanger life on the night, as well as making a separate murder attempt on another man in the north inner city.

In July of last year, the non-jury Special Criminal Court said it would hear the trial of Michael Carroll who was accused of three attempted murders, including one relating to John Hutch seven years ago.

Carroll (43), of Bride St, Dublin 8 had been charged with twice attempting to murder Edward Staunton on the night of March 26th, 2017 at James Joyce Street, Dublin 1 and again at Peadar Kearney House, Railway St, Dublin 1. Mr Staunton was injured in a hit-and-run and was shot at a short time later.

Carroll was also charged with an attempt on the life of John Hutch, who was then 63 years old and has since passed away, in a shooting at his Drumalee Avenue home, on the North Circular Road, Dublin 7, on September 2nd, 2016.

At the three-judge court on Monday, Carroll pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Mr Staunton at Railway Street on March 26, 2017. He also pleaded guilty to the new charge of having in his possession or control a firearm with intent to endanger life, contrary to Section 15 of the Firearms Act, at Drumalee Avenue on September 2nd, 2016.

Carroll, who was extradited from the UK in April of last year, spoke only to answer "guilty" to each charge when read to him by the registrar.

Defending barrister Giollaíosa Ó Lideadha SC asked the court for six weeks to prepare mitigating factors for Carroll's sentence hearing and asked that a governor's report from Mountjoy Prison be furnished to the court.

Presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt adjourned the matter to May 22nd for Carroll's sentence hearing.

