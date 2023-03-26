Sun, 26 Mar, 2023 - 21:05

Temperatures to drop to -2 degrees in mini cold snap

Ireland could see lows of -2 degrees as a blanket of frost covers the country
James Cox

A mini cold snap is incoming tonight with temperatures set to plummet.

Motorists are being advised to take caution in the morning when travelling to work.

Met Éireann said it will be "cold, dry and largely clear tonight apart from the odd shower," with lows of -2 degrees.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather said the rest of the week should warm up slightly.

Mr O'Reilly said: "Well, temperatures will increase from Tuesday onwards but gardeners have to keep an eye out yet we often do see frost in late March, well into April, so no more frost for the next couple of days after tonight... but still be very much aware that we will see some in the coming weeks."

