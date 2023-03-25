Sat, 25 Mar, 2023 - 20:11

Kerry Babies: Couple completely maintain innocence, solicitor says

A solicitor representing two people arrested on suspicion of murder in the Kerry Babies case has said they completely maintain their innocence
Kerry Babies: Couple completely maintain innocence, solicitor says

James Cox

A solicitor representing two people arrested on suspicion of murder in the Kerry Babies case has said they completely maintain their innocence.

A man and woman were arrested on Thursday in connection with the death 39 years ago, but were released without charge.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Kerry solicitor Pádraig O’Connell said people are jumping to conclusions.

Mr O'Connell said: "The allegation against both in respect of the alleged murder has been totally and absolutely repudiated repeatedly, both under intense interview and subsequently by me as their mouthpiece.

"There isn't a question under any circumstances that there is any admission to criminality by my clients at all... they are upstanding people."

Mr O'Connell said he has "serious concerns" about aspects of media coverage related to the arrests.

He said he doesn't believe it should be in the public domain that somebody has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

"Who [his clients] went into a garda station out of the blue, having been arrested at their home place, brought to separate garda stations... and under intense scrutiny in the context of interview, which I totally respect the gardaí and State have to interview alleged suspects... they denied vehemently, completely and absolutely any criminality."

More in this section

Housing the key focus at Labour Party conference Housing the key focus at Labour Party conference
Labour’s Ivana Bacik calls for ‘structural revolution’ in housing Labour’s Ivana Bacik calls for ‘structural revolution’ in housing
Woman, 70s, dies after crash involving car and lorry in Co Offaly Woman, 70s, dies after crash involving car and lorry in Co Offaly
gardaidirector of public prosecutionskerry babiessolicitorpádraig o'connell
Weather: mixed weekend of showers and sunshine with temperatures set to drop on Sunday night

Weather: mixed weekend of showers and sunshine with temperatures set to drop on Sunday night

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more