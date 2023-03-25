Sat, 25 Mar, 2023 - 16:54

FAI condemns 'vile and horrific' racist abuse aimed at Ireland U15s

The FAI has condemned "vile and horrific" racist abuse that was aimed at players in the Republic of Ireland Under-15 squad
James Cox

The FAI has condemned "vile and horrific" racist abuse that was aimed at players in the Republic of Ireland Under-15 squad.

They are working with gardaí and social media companies to identify the people behind the racist posts.

The FAI also said support has been offered to the affected players and their families.

FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill said: "There is no place for racism in football. To see such young players targeted in this manner is particularly sickening and the FAI will do everything in our power to ensure the perpetrators are identified and held responsible for their disgraceful actions."

FAI president Gerry McAnaney added: "I was proud to see these players represent Ireland in their Under-15 international against Latvia in Whitehall on Tuesday and proud of the delight they took in representing their country.

"I can assure their families that as an Association we fully support all our players. We cannot tolerate such behaviour in society and sport."

