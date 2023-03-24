Fri, 24 Mar, 2023 - 12:28

Tánaiste 'developing proposals around neutrality'

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Tánaiste Micheál Martin is looking at how the State's neutrality may evolve
Tánaiste 'developing proposals around neutrality'

Cillian Sherlock and Rebecca Black, PA

Tánaiste Micheál Martin is developing proposals on how the republic’s neutrality “may evolve”.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Mr Martin’s proposals look at defence and security policy.

Speaking as he attended an EU leaders’ summit in Brussels, Mr Varadkar said: “He has developed some proposals as to how we could consult with stakeholders and the public in a meaningful way about how our defence and security policy should evolve.”

National Day of Commemoration Ceremony
Members of the Defence Forces parade during the National Day of Commemoration Ceremony at Collins Barracks in Dublin in 2022 (Damien Storan/PA)

Mr Varadkar said he does not believe the State is becoming increasingly isolated in EU circles due to its lack of participation in Nato.

He said: “There are four countries in the European Union that are not members of Nato and don’t intend to join Nato.

“There’s very good and fair understanding of our position, and our particular sensitivities, and culture and politics around that.

“I’ve never for a second felt under pressure from other prime ministers or presidents to change our position on it.”

Ireland is not providing military aid to Ukraine due to our neutrality, but the State has contributed to non-lethal equipment through the European Peace Facility.

Mr Varadkar said that while the State is military-neutral and not a member of any military alliance, it is not “politically neutral”.

He added that Ireland is on the side of democracy and freedom in the face of the war in Ukraine.

More in this section

Judgment due in Graham Dwyer murder case appeal Judgment due in Graham Dwyer murder case appeal
ESB fears millions may be paid out to allow power lines over private land ESB fears millions may be paid out to allow power lines over private land
Frances Fitzgerald calls for better EU supports for SMEs Frances Fitzgerald calls for better EU supports for SMEs
leo varadkarmicheal martinnatoneutrality
Mortgage approvals slump, falling 8.6% in one month

Mortgage approvals slump, falling 8.6% in one month

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more