Risk of EU crimes gangs moving operations to Ireland, MEP warns

James Cox

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher has said that the gardaí and other state agencies need to be alert to the possibility of European crime gangs moving their operations to Ireland due to Ireland’s non-membership of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) system.

Mr Kelleher was commenting after the EPPO’s chief prosecutor delivered remarks at a joint meeting of the European Parliament’s Justice and Budget committees this morning in Brussels.

“The Chief Prosecutor said that ‘we hear through our wiretapping that criminals are contemplating moving their activities to some non-participating Member States because they are not part of the EPPO.’

"Ireland and Denmark have opt outs from joining the EPPO while Hungary, Poland and Sweden have made the decision not to join."

Mr Kelleher said it is "concerning" that Ireland is not a member of the EPPO. This is because Common Law is used in Ireland's legal system, while other member states use Civil Law.

He added: “While we aren’t members of the EPPO, we can and must do more to ensure no European crime gang sees Ireland as a soft touch when it comes to organised crime.

“The Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau need to be alert to this possibility. The Garda Commissioner must be ready to beef up resources and the Minister for Justice needs to direct as much cooperation as possible with the EPPO despite our differing legal systems and frameworks.

“Ireland must not be the weak link in the EU’s fight against organised crime."